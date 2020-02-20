Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.0575 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bitbns, Indodax and Coinbe. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $208.10 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024778 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011285 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.93 or 0.02683696 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021314 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Bitbns, Upbit, Cryptomate, Binance, Altcoin Trader, ABCC, Exmo, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, Cryptohub, Gate.io, Bithumb, Coinnest, Bittrex, DragonEX, Huobi, Coinbe, OKEx and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

