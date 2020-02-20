CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

CABGY has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get CARLSBERG AS/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $29.56 on Monday. CARLSBERG AS/S has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.