Carnival (LON:CCL) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Carnival (LON:CCL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,040 ($53.14) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,585 ($47.16).

CCL stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,083 ($40.56). 483,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,378.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,379.86. Carnival has a one year low of GBX 2,966 ($39.02) and a one year high of GBX 4,406 ($57.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

