Carol A. Mccoy Sells 9,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GL opened at $110.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $111.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

