Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.58 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.92-2.10 EPS.

CSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

NYSE CSV traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $437.29 million, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,854,415.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William Goetz purchased 10,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,116 shares of company stock valued at $51,948 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.