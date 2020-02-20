Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152.15 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 152 ($2.00), 996,026 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5,681% from the average session volume of 17,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($2.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04. The company has a market cap of $135.84 million and a PE ratio of 11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.90.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

