Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.86.
NYSE:CVNA opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 2.19. Carvana has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $109.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
