Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 2.19. Carvana has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $109.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,066,806.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.