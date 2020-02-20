Caspian (CSP) Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Caspian has a market cap of $3.31 million and $196,559.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Caspian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Caspian Profile

CSP is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

