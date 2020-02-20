CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading Up 2.4%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.48, approximately 33,914 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,012,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Geert R. Kersten bought 6,631 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,589.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,671,105.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 21.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

