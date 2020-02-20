Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Brokerages expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report $3.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $2.23 million. Cellectis posted sales of $3.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $18.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $22.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cellectis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Cellectis stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,356. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $741.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 306,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,476,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,276 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 102,138 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 89,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

