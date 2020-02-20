CENT BANCOMPANY/SH (OTCMKTS:CBCY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.65 Per Share

CENT BANCOMPANY/SH (OTCMKTS:CBCY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share on Monday, March 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from CENT BANCOMPANY/SH’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Shares of CBCY stock opened at $650.00 on Thursday. CENT BANCOMPANY/SH has a fifty-two week low of $555.00 and a fifty-two week high of $850.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $650.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $650.00.

Get CENT BANCOMPANY/SH alerts:

About CENT BANCOMPANY/SH

Central Bancompany, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking products and services for individuals, businesses, corporates, governments, and non-profit customers in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Oklahoma. The company offers checking and savings accounts; home equity, personal, mortgage, business, and working capital loans; and credit, prepaid, payroll, and gift cards.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CENT BANCOMPANY/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT BANCOMPANY/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.