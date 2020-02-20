Centauri (CTX) Achieves Market Cap of $124,346.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Centauri has traded up 376.2% against the U.S. dollar. Centauri has a market capitalization of $124,346.00 and $1,012.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centauri alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00048732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00491998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.11 or 0.06701360 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00069752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027245 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005225 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010302 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,919,868 coins and its circulating supply is 46,174,999 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.