CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 154,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,431. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.