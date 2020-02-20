Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSFL. BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of CSFL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 552,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.05. Centerstate Bank has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,452.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

