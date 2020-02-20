Centurion (CNT) Price Tops $0.0001

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded 53.8% lower against the dollar. Centurion has a total market cap of $7,458.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 82.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

