Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,249 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.36% of Cerus worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.57. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

