Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Trading Up 8.8%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s stock price was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.21, approximately 2,483,025 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,795,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CERS shares. BTIG Research upgraded Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,765,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,778 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,765,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,778 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,416,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 733,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cerus by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 420,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 355,211 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

