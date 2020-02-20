CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) PT Raised to at Roth Capital

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. CEVA has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $766.89 million, a P/E ratio of 256.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 741.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,250 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $2,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the second quarter worth $2,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

