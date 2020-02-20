Chalice Gold Mines (ASX:CHN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Chalice Gold Mines Limited (ASX:CHN) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.29 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.29 ($0.21), approximately 942,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 293,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.30 ($0.21).

The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 million and a P/E ratio of -6.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.21.

In other news, insider Timothy Goyder 735,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th.

Chalice Gold Mines Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, vanadium, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Pyramid Hill gold project comprising 3,080 square kilometers located in Victoria, Australia; and the East Cadillac gold project covering an area of 245 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

