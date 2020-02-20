Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Charles River Laboratories Intl. reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $8.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.44.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $1,221,839.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,931.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $3,328,849 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.32. 5,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,150. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.13. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.