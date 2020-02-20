Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Charles River Laboratories Intl. reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $8.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.44.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $1,221,839.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,931.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $3,328,849 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.32. 5,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,150. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.13. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.