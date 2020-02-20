Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,687 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Aptiv worth $112,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 377.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 71.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Aptiv stock opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.