Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,844,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 309,965 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $118,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 615.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 209,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 180,272 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,033,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,818,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 121,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,720,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

