Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,812 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Consolidated Edison worth $139,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $89.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.