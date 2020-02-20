Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 2,166 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,166 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after buying an additional 343,010 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 631.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 237,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 205,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,766,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,910,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME opened at $100.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.91 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,060 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $104,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,555.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,235. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.