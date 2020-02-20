Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,182,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,473,000 after buying an additional 2,345,161 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 823.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,926,000 after buying an additional 1,029,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 86.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 876,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,896,000 after buying an additional 407,327 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 473,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 122,902 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 365,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $42.47 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

