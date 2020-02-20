Cheesecake Factory Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,575 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,849% compared to the average daily volume of 107 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAKE. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 42.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 87,620 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

