Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chemours’ adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed. Chemours is likely to gain from increasing adoption of the Opteon platform. The company is witnessing strong demand for Opteon in mobile applications. Chemours should also benefit from its cost management, operating improvement and productivity actions. It also remains committed to drive cash flows. However, Chemours faces headwind from weak global demand. The company is seeing pressure on Ti-Pure TiO2 volumes due to soft demand and customer destocking amid a challenging business environment. Moreover, illegal imports of HFC refrigerants into the European Union from China are expected to hurt volumes and pricing of refrigerants. The company’s high debt level is another concern. It has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised Chemours from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.97. 3,139,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.47, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. Chemours has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 479.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 423.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

