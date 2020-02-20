Chesswood Group Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.30. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,277. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$8.41 and a 1 year high of C$12.45. The company has a current ratio of 54.89, a quick ratio of 53.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

