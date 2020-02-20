CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Shares Down 0.2%

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60, approximately 320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products, including current, ordinary, savings, time, and liquid deposits, as well as deposits at notice; and various loans and bills discounting. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

