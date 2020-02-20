Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CFO Sells $3,717,766.89 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CMG opened at $933.84 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $592.73 and a twelve month high of $938.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $874.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $825.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $16,965,610,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $931,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $862.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

