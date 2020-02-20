Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CFO Sells $3,717,766.89 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE CMG opened at $933.84 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $592.73 and a twelve month high of $938.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $874.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $825.16.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $862.61.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
