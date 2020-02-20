CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Down 1.6%

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.94, approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CHORUS LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

