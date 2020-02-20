Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chromadex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

CDXC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. 3,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chromadex by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Chromadex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in Chromadex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Chromadex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chromadex during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

