Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.31. 2,121,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

