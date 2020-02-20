Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.46. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $76.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

