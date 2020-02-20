Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.00. Cimpress reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 409.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $10.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The business had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. Cimpress’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Cimpress presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ CMPR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,870. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 80.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cimpress by 105.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

