Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,879,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,247,125 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Citigroup worth $3,984,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

