Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $55.44 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.