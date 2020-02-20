Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 42,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after purchasing an additional 68,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $63.81 on Thursday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

