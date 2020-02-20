Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 4,118 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 380.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $124.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.19.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

