Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,921 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,547,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar stock opened at $136.86 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

