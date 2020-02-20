Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,595 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $208.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.27. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

