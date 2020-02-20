Clams (CLAM) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Clams has a market cap of $1.35 million and $15.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clams coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00003535 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bitsane. In the last seven days, Clams has traded 60.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016424 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022906 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006770 BTC.

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,625,507 coins and its circulating supply is 3,999,223 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bitsane and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

