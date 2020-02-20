Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Stake Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.01. 6,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

