Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Clearway Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years. Clearway Energy has a payout ratio of 64.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

NYSE CWEN traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

