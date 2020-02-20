Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner Sells 6,231 Shares of Stock

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $68,167.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,688.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Reasoner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Scott Reasoner sold 1,722 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $19,251.96.

CLDR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 151,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,457. Cloudera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter valued at about $485,485,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,992,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,570,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,494,000 after purchasing an additional 586,822 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

