Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $125.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $126.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.15.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.