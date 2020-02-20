Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $802,462,000 after purchasing an additional 130,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $251.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

