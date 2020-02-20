Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,404 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,506,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,262,000 after acquiring an additional 91,194 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 120,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,600,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after acquiring an additional 261,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $53.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

