Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 344 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after buying an additional 83,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNDM. Robert W. Baird cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

TNDM opened at $90.04 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.08 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $703,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,217,001. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

