Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,216 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 539,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $547.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.51. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

